Signature Design by Ashley - Stoneland Faux Leather Double Reclining Loveseat with Console, Light Brown

RECLINING LOVESEAT: Love the cool look of leather but long for the warm feel of fabric? This reclining loveseat delivers both with ease—high-performance faux leather is durable and easy to clean COMFORT PLUS STYLE: Sporting fabulous faux leather upholstery, this ultra-plush loveseat features center console, pull tab reclining, pillow top armrests and sumptuous padding for ultimate relaxation NEUTRAL TONE: The neutral brown shade looks dashing with almost any color palette or existing style; It's soft to the touch and stylish to the eyes RIGHT SIZED FOR ANY SPACE: Measuring in at 82inches Wide by 41inches Deep by 42inches Height, fully reclined length is 70inches; You can add this loveseat to your recliner, sofa or sectional seating arrangements with ease MINOR ASSEMBLY: Install easy-off chair back with a screwdriver (not included) and your loveseat is ready to enjoy; Fits through doorways 32inches or wider DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries; The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses; For every taste and budget