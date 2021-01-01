Create unique dishes with the Oster Stonefire Carbon Steel Nonstick 11 Inch Paella Pan in Copper. It's shaped to be wide and shallow for maximum heating surface. The nonstick copper surface allows for crispy rice on the bottom while providing easy food release. The pan's matte black carbon steel exterior can withstand strong temperatures and even heating. For long lasting use and quality, hand wash the pan. Create the best paella dish, cook up some classic eggs and bacon, or sear fish to perfection.