From american woodcrafters
American Woodcrafters Stonebrook 7-Drawer Tobacco Dresser, Black
Advertisement
Make the warm and welcoming Stonebrook Bedroom collection a part of your home. The lightly distressed finish gives character to this well-crafted collection. The Stonebrook Dresser features 7-rawers for abundant storage along with detailed molding and hammered metal knobs and drawer pulls. To prevent snagging, drawer interiors are finished and the top drawers are felt lined to protect your finer things. Purchase includes dresser only. Color: Tobacco.