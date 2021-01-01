Stonebriar Rustic 15 Inch Wine Theme Wood Wall Art with "Wine Tasting Daily" Saying

Add a little rustic flare to your home decor with a Stonebriar "Wine Tasting Daily" Wall Plaque. This decorative piece features a rustic vintage inspired design with a lightly worn wood background and the saying "Wine Tasting Daily" printed in worn white for an antique feel. It is the perfect addition for the kitchen, dining room, study, or any room in your home. Wall art is lightweight and comes with attached metal hangers for easy installation right out of the box. "Wine Tasting Daily" wall plaque works well as a signature piece or mix and match it with other wall plaques from the Stonebriar Collection to create a decorative gallery wall.