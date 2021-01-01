SAFAVIEH Stone Wash Fuchsia 3 ft. x 8 ft. Floral Runner Rug, Pink

Casual with an artfully crafted look, Stonewashed collection rugs are hand-knotted in India using a blend of fibers to create a fashion-inspired distressed look and dimensional texture. A melange of patterns includes transitional and vintage designs. A special mix of wool, viscose and cotton gives the weaver an incredible range of colors and heathers to create a palette spanning antiqued neutrals to couture bright. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Fuchsia.