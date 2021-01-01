From homestyles
Homestyles Stone Wash 13 in. Auntie Kayla the Muggly Face Humorous Statue Planter Holds 5 in. Pot
Auntie Kayla- Attention to African American Details- full lips, broad nose, beautiful sculpted jaw and the Muggly's signature feet, toes, and wrinkled knees.Combines an unique, humorous statue with a functional planter.Drop a 5" pot or directly plant- drain hole.Hand painted with a beautiful finish (shades may vary) then treated with a weather resistant UV protectantStrong cold cast designer resin for years of enjoyment and stable positioning.It is recommended that all outdoor decor and fabrics continue to be treated with SunGuard UV Protectant to preserve and protect the original appearance from fading, cracking and peeling.