Stone Gray Gold Trim Easel Picture Frame, 5x7
Our Stone Gray Silver Trim Easel Picture Frame will elegantly showcase any sweet memory. Try adding it to your coffee table or mantel for a personal touch! Frame measures 5.8L x 0.6W x 7.8H in. Crafted of epoxy resin Shiny stone gray finish Features a gold trim Holds one (1) 5x7 photo Table top or wall hanging display Vertical or horizontal orientation Weight: 0.8 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.