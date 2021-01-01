The authentic details of the stone street pendant collection by Sea Gull Lighting give these oversized pendants an industrial look contrasted nicely by the soft, flared curves of the overall silhouette. Offered in a brushed nickel or Bronze finish, the pendant light collection includes three sizes: A 13 In. diameter by 12 In. tall, a 17 In. diameter by 15-3/8 In. tall, and a 21-1/2 In. diameter by 19-1/4 In. tall. All feature a bottom diffuser to soften the light’s glow. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent lamping are available. Sea Gull Lighting Stone Street One Light LED Pendant Bronze | 6514401EN3-710