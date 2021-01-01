The Sea Gull Lighting Stone Street two light indoor pendant in brushed nickel is the perfect way to achieve your desired fashion or functional needs in your home. The authentic details of the Stone Street pendant collection by Sea Gull Lighting give these oversized pendants an industrial look contrasted nicely by the soft, flared curves of the overall silhouette. Offered in a brushed nickel, satin bronze or burnt sienna finish, the pendant light collection includes three sizes: A 13â¦£8364;Ý diameter by 12â¦£8364;Ý tall, a 17â¦£8364;Ý diameter by 15-3/8â¦£8364;Ý tall, and a 21-1/2â¦£8364;Ý diameter by 19-1/4â¦£8364;Ý tall. All feature a bottom diffuser to soften the light€™s glow. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available. Sea Gull Lighting Stone Street Brushed Nickel Transitional Etched Glass Bell Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 6514402-962