12' Stone Earth Frying Pan by, with 100% APEO & PFOA-Free Stone-Derived Non-Stick Coating from Germany

Best Quality Guranteed. Utilizes a stone-derived coating from Germany that achieves non-stick perfection While remaining 100% free of APEO and PFOA, and the lesser known chemicals NMP and NEP. Pan delivers unprecedented non-stick performance without the risk of exposure to controversial fluorinated chemicals. Features a hardened scratch-resistant coating that is super easy to clean. Interior of pan made out of durable heavy-gauge die-cast aluminum, with a magnetized base for use with rapid heat transfer induction stoves. Boasts a comfortable heat-resistant silicon coated handle that is reinforced to the pan via 3 Solid rivets.