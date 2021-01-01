Healers Stomach Health Dog Supplement, 60 count

Help your furry friend’s digestion with Healers Stomach Health Dog Supplement. It features advanced probiotics to improve your pup’s digestive health, optimize his immune system and enhance his overall health. This supplement is formulated with proteolytic enzymes to decrease inflammation, promote healing and provide faster recovery for upset stomachs. It also contains GanedenBC30 to produce lactic acid and lower the pH of your paw-tner’s intestines, making it less hospitable for bad bacteria to grow. Provide your companion with a much-need boost with Healers Stomach Health Dog Supplement.