Stollings 6' Outdoor LED 20 - Bulb Fairy String Light

Features:Product Type: FairyPower Source: Battery PoweredFixture Material: MetalMetal Type: Rust Resistant: Timer: NoStyle: GlamNumber of Lights: 20Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 1Voltage: 5Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothBattery Operated: YesBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Color Changing: YesNumber of Colors: 7Solar Powered: NoOutdoor Use: YesIntegrated LED: YesRange of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AIntegrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: 35000Integrated LED Wattage: 0.1What is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Number of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Wattage: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Extra Bulbs Included: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: Country of Origin: ChinaWind Rating: 70Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Life Stage: TeenCord Color: GoldSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Cord Type: WireSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsConnects End to End: NoDimmable: NoDorm SKU: YesIP Rating: 65Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoETL Listed: cETL Listed: UL Listed: cUL Listed: MET Listed: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada (Bulb Color: Red): NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoTitle 24 Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: YesUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Dark Sky Compliant: NoRoHS Compliant: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Battery pack: 3.5" H x 2" WOverall Product Weight: 0.2Overall Length - End to End: 6Length from Last Bulb to Plug: 72Light Bulb Spacing (in Inches): 4Lead Cord Length (Bulb Color: Red, Orange, Green, Purple, Pink): 3Bulb Height: 0.1Assembly:Eligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: FullWarranty Details: Products are warranted to be free of defects in material or workmanship for a period of 30 days fom date of purchase. Bulb Color: Purple