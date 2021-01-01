Stockton Two Arms Chaise Lounge

This product presents a practical living room seating solution with remarkable quality and durability to match its casual style. This ready-to-assemble chaise chair with a matching pillow is a great way to furnish a small apartment, large family home, and everything in between. Relax with a good book or your favorite TV show as you enjoy high-density foam cushioning and pocket coil seat springs that maintain their shape and feel for years of comfort. Reversible seat and back cushions feature kid and pet-friendly StainGard(TM) fabric that repels dirt, oil, water, and other liquids to prevent unsightly blemishes. The sturdy metal and wood framework includes a quiet sinuous spring design with cross supports that won't sag or shift over time. Espresso-stained tapered square feet and track armrests reflect an understated style that perfectly complements modern, contemporary, traditional, transitional, and industrial decor. Herringbone and Microsuede upholstery options are available in several unique colors for a look that matches any space and taste. This living room chaise has been rigorously tested for safety, durability, and stain resistance and is backed by the Bush Furniture 1 year manufacturer's warranty. Fabric: Charcoal Gray Polyester