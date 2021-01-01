Accentuate your outdoors with this product. This Stockton 1-Light 10" Flush Mount is made from steel, lead wire, die-cast aluminum, and clear seeded glass that makes it robust and long-lasting. It has a black finish that lends a stylish appeal to the outdoor settings. This contemporary downlight accommodates a 75W A sizeincandescent bulb that is not included. It is ideal to be fixed in damp and wet places. This contemporary downlight mount is great for the front porch or outdoor walls. This Stockton 1-Light 10" Flush Mount is a nice addition to any home.