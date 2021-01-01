Find the Haute Decor Stocking Scroll® Holly Embossed Antique Brass Stocking Holders, 4ct. at Michaels. com. A very ornate yet also functional stocking holder, Stocking Scrolls have the capability of holding a full stocking on the fireplace mantel. A very ornate yet also functional stocking holder, Stocking Scrolls have the capability of holding a full stocking on the fireplace mantel. They have a gripper pad to prevent scratches and help hold it in place. This product's ability to swivel will allow it to fit almost any sized mantel. Lightweight design is safer for homes with children, versus heavy, counter-balance stocking holders. Won't interfere with other holiday décor on the top of mantel. Details: Holly embossed antique brass 4.4" x 0.6" x 6" 4 stocking holders Holds up to 10 lb. | Haute Decor Stocking Scroll® Holly Embossed Antique Brass Stocking Holders, 4ct. | Michaels®