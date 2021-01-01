Stock Pot 6 Qt, Stainless Steel Stock Pasta Soup Pot With Lid, Double Bakelite Heat-Proof Handles & Tempered Glass Lid, Dishwasher Safe & Easy Cleanup

Product descriptionSize:6 QTour 6 Qt Stainless Steel Stockpot with Tempered Glass Lid is made of high quality stainless steel with no toxic material, solid construction and no reacting with food to alter natural tastes, healthy for daily cooking use. The clear tempered glass cover for easy viewing the inside when cooking food, ensuring a perfect outcome. The stockpot designed with smooth surface for effortless clean even by hand wash, and always keep shiny for increase the attraction of the kitchen. Also dishwasher safe to help you save both time and labor.