Stlaurent Queen Upholstered Storage Sleigh Bed

Features:Button tufted headboard with nailhead trimButton tufted headboard with nailhead trimMattress Size: QueenColor: GrayFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodManufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Iron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: Wood And Upholstered: Wood: YesUpholstered: YesUpholstery Material: Polyester BlendUpholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Fill Material: FoamType of Bird Feathers: Tufted: NoUpholstery Design: Fully UpholsteredNailhead Trim: NoBox Spring Required: NoRecommended Box Spring Height: Box Spring Included: Base Construction: PlatformNumber of Slats Included: Distance between the Slats: Slat Material: Center Support Legs: NoNumber of Center Support Legs: Bed Type: SleighBuilt-In Desk: NoWeight Capacity: Mattress Included: NoCore Construction: Comfort Level: Mattress Cover Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Washable Mattress Cover: Recommended Mattress Thickness: 12Headboard Included: YesHeadboard Type: SleighHeadboard Shape: RectangularLighted Headboard: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Finished Back: Footboard Included: YesFootboard Storage: Bed Storage Included: DrawersNumber of Storage Drawers: 2Ottoman Lift Mechanism: Child Safety Lock: Ottoman Lift Configuration: Compatible Under Bed Storage Drawers Part Number: Trundle Bed Included: NoCanopy Fabric Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Waterbed Mattress Included: NoWaterbed Mattress Type: Flow Type: Adjustable Flow: TV Bed: NoAccommodated TV Size: TV Included: Lift Mechanism: Compatible with Adjustable Bed: NoNon-Toxic: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseShagreen-embossed Exterior: Wood Species: Spefications:CE Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FIRA Certified: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: GSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoAdditional Intended Use For Child: NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): CPSC - 15 U.S. Code § 1278a - Children’s Products Containing Lead: CPSC - 16 CFR 1500.49 Compliant: Minnesota 325F.177 Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certif