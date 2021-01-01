Stivers Executive Desk brings a modern yet functional edge to any office or classroom. Black metal C-Legs have a vented compartment with a removable cover that runs the length of the leg. Wires run from a power source on the floor through the legs and cabling cutouts in the modesty panel and up to desktops for instant connectivity. The file drawers accept both letter and legal filing while the box drawers keep supplies handy. All drawers lock and have silver-colored curved drawer pulls. The desktop is constructed of a thermally fused melamine laminate that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Rounded corners make the desk safer for everyone. Laminates are scratch, stain, and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. The legs and modesty panel are constructed of sturdy metal with a stylish black finish to match any decor. Color: Cherry, Size: 29" H x 60" W x 24" D