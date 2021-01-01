Stirrup Serving Spoon

Alone or as a companion piece to Vagabond House's Stirrup Pattern flatware and cutlery, the Stirrup Pattern Serving Spoon has a wide, stainless steel head attached to the luxury pewter handle featuring detailed tooled, buckled stirrup leather and straps ending in a classic stirrup iron. The Vagabond House Equestrian Collection pays homage to the noble horse in all its majestic beauty. Many of our products feature a statuette of these esteemed creatures or a design honoring the sports and lifestyle of those who eat, sleep, breathe, and live for the horse.