The Stirling lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting, with its chic style and eclectic twist brings clean, modern lines to a traditional soul. The beige linen drum shades combined with a Burnt Sienna finish or white linen drum shades combined with a brushed nickel finish are both eye-catching and inviting. For the wall/bath fixtures only, a chrome finish coupled with opal etched glass shades is also available. The assortment includes nine-light, five-light and three-light chandeliers, pendants in six sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, a one-light wall sconce, as well as one-light, two-light, three-light and four-light wall/bath fixtures. Most of these fixtures easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting Stirling Burnt Sienna Modern/Contemporary Drum Mini Pendant Light | 61952-710