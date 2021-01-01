Stir, Sizzle, Bake: Recipes for Your Cast-Iron Skillet: A Cookbook Charlotte Druckman Author

“There's no one better to offer instruction on how to use the most essential, versatile item in your kitchen.”—Grub StreetThe cast-iron skillet has been a humble workhorse used for generations to crisp bacon perfectly and fry chicken; now use it to turn out tender scones, cakes, and breads. A curious home cook, Charlotte Druckman has figured out every trick for this versatile pan. Heat the skillet for a few minutes, add some butter to sizzle, and you can brown cheesy arepas, get a crunchy crust on a kimchi-topped hoecake, or blister naan right on the stovetop. Or preheat the pan in the oven and you’re ready to bake no-knead pizza, the gooiest sticky buns, and even a cornflake-milk layer cake. With beautiful photographs, tips for seasoning cast iron, and info on collecting vintage pieces, this book makes cooking so much fun that your skillet will never see the cupboard. “A must-own book. Druckman’s creations leap off the page, and better yet, inspire you to grab a skillet.” —San Francisco Chronicle