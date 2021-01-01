From cool stingray manta ray shark
Cool Stingray Manta Ray Shark Stingray Manta Ray Heartbeat EKG Pulse Sea Animals Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This nice Novelty Graphic shows a stingray manta ray in vintage distressed style on a heartbeat ekg pulseline. Ideal for sea ocean creatures fans and people who loves sharks. This cool Design influences an awesome occasion, to travel, outdoor fishing trip, aquarium, zoo and events. Awesome for ocean biologist, sealife fans and water animal lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only