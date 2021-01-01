From bramec

Stinger CapAir Mapping Gaming Trigger Physical Connection for Android and iPhone No App for FPS Games Left Hand

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Fast Installation: CapAir Mapping Technology is developed to achieve connection without Bluetooth/further adaptation. Physical Connection, No APP, Real Plug and Play. iOS & Android Supported: Support iPhone (including iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR) and Android phones. High Frequency Click: Long Press for an 8 times/second auto tap on your screen. Super Portable: Ergonomic design for secure and comfortable holding.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com