From bramec
Stinger CapAir Mapping Gaming Trigger Physical Connection for Android and iPhone No App for FPS Games Left Hand
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Fast Installation: CapAir Mapping Technology is developed to achieve connection without Bluetooth/further adaptation. Physical Connection, No APP, Real Plug and Play. iOS & Android Supported: Support iPhone (including iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR) and Android phones. High Frequency Click: Long Press for an 8 times/second auto tap on your screen. Super Portable: Ergonomic design for secure and comfortable holding.