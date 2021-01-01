OFM Stimulus Series Faux Leather Executive Chair, Black (521-LX-T)

Get complete support with OFM's Stimulus Series Leatherette Executive Mid-Back Armless Chair, in Black. The leatherette is a synthetic leather that contains no animal products yet features a soft, supple feel. It's easy to find the perfect position in this computer chair with the locking tilt mechanism, swivel seat, tilt tension control, and gas lift seat height adjustment. This desk chair comes with casters. Move where you need to with the stable, wheeled 27" 5-star base. Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA safety standards. The chair weight capacity is 250 lb and measures 29.25" D x 28.25" W x 38.75" - 42.50" H. You can relax because this executive chair is backed by the OFM Limited Warranty..Seat adjustments provide customized comfort.Mid-back style upholstered with smooth, supple synthetic leather.360-degree swivel and sturdy 27" 5-star base with casters.OFM Limited Warranty.250 lb weight capacity and measures 29.25" D x 28.25" W x 38.75" - 42.50" H.Save on space without sacrificing style with this OFM Stimulus Series black leatherette armless executive chair.. Performance The OFM black stimulus leatherette executive chair includes an easy gas-lift height adjustment, so users of various heights can sit in it comfortably. It also has a five-legged base that flares out in a five-star design for stability and dual-wheeled casters for exceptional mobility. An armless design makes the OFM mid-back black executive chair more space-efficient, so it's ideal for use in a meeting room or at low desks. Relaxation This chair tilts back, so workers can recline slightly when talking on the phone or meeting with clients. It has a soft faux-leather exterior that's tufted for a plush effect. The ergonomic executive chair swivels, so users can reach whatever they need without having to stand up.