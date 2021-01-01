Stilo 1 - Light Single Cylinder Pendant

Features:Material: Plated stamped steelHandcrafted glassInstalls directly to 4'' octagonal ceiling boxSuitable for sloped ceilingSuitable for dimmingFlat Style120 VoltAccommodates: 1 x 100W A19 incandescent bulbStilo collectionLength: 120 InchesFixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: CylinderNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: Style: Modern & ContemporaryPrimary Material: MetalWood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: WireDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:Suitable for damp locations (interior use only)UL or ETL listedcUL Listed (Glass Shade: Carrera): YesCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height (Hanging): 136Body Depth - Front to Back: 4Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 16Shade Width - Side to Side: 4Shade Depth - Front to Back: 4Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: Finish: Bronze, Glass Shade: Blue Cloud