Glacier Bay Stillmore Single-Handle 1-Spray Tub and Shower Faucet in Chrome (Valve Included), Grey

Striking and elegant, that is how to best describe this Glacier Bay Still More Single-Handle 1-Spray Tub and Shower Faucet in Chrome. This unit includes the rough-in valve to provide a one stop solution for your shower upgrade. WaterSense certified, this faucet has a 1.8 GPM flow rate to help reduce water use and a ceramic disc valve for smooth operation and long life. While the unit uses less water, the showerhead provides a superb showering experience. The single-handle design gives you convenient, 1-handed control over water flow and temperature. This unit includes a pressure balancing system to ensure a comfortable and consistent showering experience.