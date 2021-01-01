From vault w artwork
'Still Life Earthenware and Bottles' by Vincent Van Gogh Framed Painting Print
Advertisement
Features:Custom framed museum quality giclee on canvasOrnate gold fleur frameMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: High quality artist grade canvasAdditional Materials: LinenColor: Brown/RedNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Vincent Van GoghOrientation: HorizontalSize: Small 18"-24"Shape: RectangleLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: EuropeCountry of Origin: United StatesFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: GoldOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Still Life Earthenware and BottlesEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameTextual Art Transcript: Wiki Q-Code: Q19833797Spefications:Dimensions:Linen liner size: 1"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 17.36Overall Width - Side to Side: 22Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 2Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty: