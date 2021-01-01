Stickers 60Pcs Pack Waterproof Vinyl Bumper Bright Colorful Decals Perfect for Laptop Car Skateboard Water Bottle Travel Case Guitar Luggage.

Best Quality Guranteed. THE RIGHT SIZE: Size of the Stickers: aroud 2-4.5 inch each. You will be surprised by what you will get about the 100 different pieces. All the designs will be displayed in image. HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS: All the stickers are 100% new and made of high quality PVC with sun protection and waterproof. Very cool and mysterious. VERSATILE STICKERS: Perfect for macbook, personalize laptops, cars, bikes, helmet, bicylcles, skateboards, snowboard, travel cases, luggages, graffiti and PS4, XBOX ONE. Best gift for you kids, lovers and friends to DIY decoration for bedroom. Attention: You must sticker them on a smooth surface. Clean the surface, then sticker on, se your imagination to create works. OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE: We provide our customer 12 months quality guarantee. So if you have any question about our product, please dont hesitate to contact us.