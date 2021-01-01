Stick Up Cam PlugIn HD security camera with twoway talk Works with Alexa 2Pack

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Plug-In, a wired camera that can be mounted indoor or out. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what's relevant to you. With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the app. With a Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos. Place on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket. Add-on the Mount for Stick Up Cam (sold separately) for ceiling mount. Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Stick Up Cams to all your devices in the app. Easily setup your Stick Up Cam Plug-In by plugging into a standard outlet and connecting to Wi-Fi. For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye