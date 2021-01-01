STGD2000100 Game Drive For PS4 Systems 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD USB 30 Officially Licensed Product

Best Quality Guranteed. Do not delete games from PS4 consoles just to make room for new ones; Store 50 plus games with 2TB of portable hard drive storage Official Licensed PS4 product for seamless operation and compatibility; Operates under PS4 hard drive firmware Dive into the action with a quick step by step setup and plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity; No power cable needed This game drive features the classic black and blue design of PS4; Its the perfect accessory for any gaming setup and its compact; Travel ready form factor means the adventure can go anywhere Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included 3 year limited warranty