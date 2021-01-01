EMSER TILE Sterlina Silver 2.76 in. x 11.81 in. Polished Porcelain Single Bullnose Tile

Bringing together the contrasting worlds of marble and concrete, Sterlina beautifully unifies the classic elegance of marble with modern concrete. The deep, rich colors of this glazed porcelain floor and wall tile complement the subtle veining that you typically only see in marble. The 12"x24" size in matte finish with matching bullnose and mosaics are perfect for any floor or wall in your home or commercial setting. The polished version is also available in a 24"x24" square tile or a large format of 24" x 48", which is ideal when a seamless look is desired. Available in seven earthy colorways that will compliment various design goals. Color: SILVER.