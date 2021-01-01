57" Stephine Multi-Level Cat Tree

Your feline friends need a cozy home of their own to play, take a nap or jump around; this cat house is sure to be their dream-come-true. 2 Roomy condos offer a luxurious napping experience; 2 plush perches with raised edge allow your cat rest on its head while watching over the house; sisal-covered slope adds so much more fun for playtime. Constructed by CARB-certified natural particle boards and strengthened with battens at the bottom to ensure overall stability; anti-toppling fittings are included for double security. Reinforced posts (dia. 3.38") are wrapped with natural sisal rope to allow nail scratching and promote exercising; this cat tree is the perfect spot for your cats to jump around. Color: Light Gray