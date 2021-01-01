Christopher Knight Home Stephanie Traditional Chesterfield 2 Piece Living Room Set, Cognac Brown, Dark Brown

CHESTERFIELD INSPIRATION: Designed with the traditional Chesterfield style in mind, this living room set hits all the key elements, with soft velvet upholstery, deep button tufting, nailhead accents, scrolled arms, and turned legs. BUTTON TUFTED DIAMOND STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in the backrests offer an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The diamond stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. UPHOLSTERED: Our seating is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as cozy cushioning for plush seating. NAILHEAD ACCENTS: This set spares no expense when it comes to its finishing details. Expertly styled, this piece has tasteful nailhead accents bordering its frame. Each nailhead is individually applied for a beautiful, hand-crafted touch. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. The loveseat is 61.75” W x 33.75” D x 27.75” H and the sofa is 84.50” W x 24.50” D x 27.75” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming set. Ships in several boxes, may ship separately