Stephanie 42" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

This 42" single bathroom vanity set has clean lines and a weathered finish that complements your coastal farmhouse decor. It's made from a mix of solid and engineered wood and features natural wood grain and tapered legs for a classic look. Two soft-close drawers and a spacious 42" wide open shelf on the bottom offer plenty of space for your toiletries, washcloths, and spare towels. The countertop is made from blue limestone and has an undermount rectangular ceramic sink. Plus, an included backsplash makes sure your walls are protected. We also love that this vanity arrives fully assembled.