Stephanie 8" x 8" Cement Field Tile

Moroccan-inspired and durable? Yeah, we're obsessed with these tiles. Add them to your kitchen, bathroom, or even patio for an instant refresh. Made from cement, these tiles feature a bold and bright pattern in the color of your choice. They are rated for heavy foot traffic areas and are sealed to resist water, making them an ideal choice in your shower, entryway, or even kitchen counter. A square of pattern measures 8" x 8", and they arrive in cartons of 12. Color: White/Gray