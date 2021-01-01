Step Up Filter Adapter Ring 52mm67mm Works with Magnetic Filter as Well as Your Threaded Filter

What problems does it solve? Step Up rings are very common but this is unlike other this innovative step-up ring from is magnetic as well as thread filter system so you can now use magnetic filters as well as your threaded filters in one step-up ring. - Built: Made of CNC machined aluminum with black color to avoid any reflection or leakage during your photography. - How do I find my filter thread size? Your lens thread size will be printed underneath your lens cap or written somewhere on the lens barrel. Please do make sure to order the correct size otherwise it will not fit on your camera lens. - Compatibility: Compatible with all 52mm camera lenses & 67mm accessories.