From heat seas tech

Step-down power supply module DC4-40v to DC1.25-36v 8A 200w adjustable XL4016E1 DC-DC DC voltage regulator 004

$7.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Step-down power supply module DC4-40v to DC1.25-36v 8A 200w.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com