Stencil Vine 100% Cotton Floral Room Darkening Single Curtain Panel

Drape your home in elegant window curtains by Waverly. Exquisite and versatile, the Stencil Vine curtains feature a beautiful farmhouse floral pattern on an elegant ground. Perfect for kitchen, bedroom, or living room. Pair with the stencil vine valance to complete the look. Valance sold separately. Sold as a single panel measuring 52 inches wide in your choice of 63 or 84 inches long. Panel offers rod pocket and back tab hanging options. 3 inch rod pocket/back tabs are recommended with up to a 1.5 inch rod. 100% Cotton, unlined. Tiebacks included. Machine wash warm, gentle cycle. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Curtain Color: Black, Size per Panel: 52" x 63"