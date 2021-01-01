Stem Multi-Light Pendant Light by SkLO - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (LT383-WHT-B)

The Stem Multi-Light Pendant Light from SkLO is a minimalist piece created in the Czech glassmaking tradition, achieving a balance between restraint and artisanal irregularity. At SkLO, partners and design team Paul Pavlak and Karen Gilbert fuse their backgrounds in the arts and architect to create visually refined pieces that underline the idea of the process. The pendants rigid brass stem visualizes the restrained aspect to the design duos work. Made in the Czech Republic, blown glass shades are double-dipped for clear optics and shaped into charming globe forms. The organic breakaway contour on the glass of the blowers pipe is accentuated with a fiery polish. Lamps lift the subtlety of the forms lines as they radiate out in a warm, seductive glow. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Brass