SkLO Stem Floor Lamp - Color: Brown - Size: 54"

A minimal and modern addition to refined interiors, the Stem Floor Lamp from SkLO showcases warm light and skillfully handcrafted glass, a signature trait of pieces by designer duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak. This simplified floor lamp is steadied by a circular handmade brass base and sends a slender stem rising to a single spherical shade made of handblown Czech glass. The glass is double-dipped and fire-polished at its open mouth top, revealing where it was broken from the blower's pipe and ensuring no two pieces are the same. Color: Brown. Additional Color: Black. Finish: Dark Oxidized