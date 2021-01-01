From blanco
Stellar 28" L x 18" W Undermount Kitchen Sink
Advertisement
The product offers clean lines and a simple but spacious single bowl design. This sink features a reduced bowl depth for wheelchair accessibility and a rear-positioned drain hole, which helps provide knee clearance when the sink is used from a seated position. With its undermount installation, you can easily brush crumbs or wipe spills directly into the sink without dirt and grime building up around the rim. The collection ADA maximizes independence and maneuverability.