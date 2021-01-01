Milani Stellar Lights Highlighting Palette, Rose Glow

Holographic effects are the latest new trend and now with Milani's Stellar Lights Highlighter Palette you can keep up with it! This palette features 3 complementary shades that are richly pigmented and deliver a multi-dimensional effect that can be work alone or combined together to create a variety of DIY looks. For best use: Apply the shade on the right on cheeks and eyelids. Apply the shade on the left to cheekbones, bridge of nose, cupid's bow and inner corners of eyes. And lastly, use the middle shade to amplify the glow on any desired area. Holographic highlighter palette Color-shifting shades Micro-milled powder