StellaÂ® 67" x 31" Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
Description
Features:Durable high-gloss acrylic materialHot water immersion has proven hydrotherapeutic powersIncreased circulation prompts the body's natural relaxation and healing mechanismsShowcases a distinct, yet gentle form in a stunning freestanding bathInstallation Type: FreestandingBath Therapy Type: SoakingTub Design: SlipperTub Shape: RectangularFinish: WhitePrimary Material: AcrylicSound Dampening: NoCraftsmanship Type: No CraftsmanshipPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationLighting Included: NoLight Type: Body Jets Included: NoMotor Horsepower: Number of Body Jets: Motor Placement: Overflow Hole: YesDrain Placement: ReversibleDrain Assembly Included: YesDrain Finish: Pop-Up Drain: Faucet Included: NoFaucet Type: Handles Included: NoNumber of Handles: Handle Material: Seat Included: NoNumber of Seats: Pump Included: NoPump Placement: Compatible Drain Assembly Part Number: Valve Included: NoCompatible Valve Part Number: Feet Included: NoBlower Included: NoBlower Placement: Blower Motor Voltage: Blower Motor Amperage: Massage System: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporarySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supply Lines: YesSlip Resistant: NoProduct Care (String): Pump Placement (String): Blower Placement (String): Jet Type: Spefications:ADA Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: Vermont Act 193 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: NoLow Lead Compliant: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 67Overall Width - Front to Back: 31Overall Height- Top to Bottom: 28Sitting Area Height - Top to Bottom: Sitting Area Length - End to End: 40.5Sitting Area Width - Front to Back: 19.38Soaking Depth - Top to Bottom: 15Overall Product Weight: 104Capacity: 67Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No