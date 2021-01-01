Stehouse 4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

This rattan lounge set combines style and functionality and will be the focal point of your garden or patio. The rattan lounge set is designed to be used outdoors year round. Thanks to the weather-resistant and waterproof rattan, the lounge set is easy to clean, hard-wearing and suitable for daily use. The seat features a sturdy powder-coated steel frame, which is highly durable. It is also lightweight, making it easy to move around. The thick, removable cushions and pillows with vertical fibre cotton filling are highly comfortable. The easy-to-clean polyester covers with concealed zippers can be removed and washed. The modular rattan lounge set is very flexible and can be easily moved around to suit any setting! Delivery includes 2 two-seat sofas, 1 corner seating, 1 coffee table with glass top, 3 seat cushions, 6 back cushions and 4 pillows. Color: Black