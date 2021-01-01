From noble house
Noble House Stefano 11.25 in. x 11.25 in. Antique White Lightweight Concrete Outdoor Garden Urn Planter
Pick your plants up off the ground, this garden urn planter allows for variation in height in your garden area, re-invigorating your yard and giving it a sense of new interest and excitement. A drainage hole and stopper helps keep everything planted in this garden urn healthy and happy. Flaunting an antique white finish that blends well with your farmhouse-themed settings.