From noble house

Noble House Stefano 11.25 in. x 11.25 in. Antique White Lightweight Concrete Outdoor Garden Urn Planter

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Pick your plants up off the ground, this garden urn planter allows for variation in height in your garden area, re-invigorating your yard and giving it a sense of new interest and excitement. A drainage hole and stopper helps keep everything planted in this garden urn healthy and happy. Flaunting an antique white finish that blends well with your farmhouse-themed settings.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com