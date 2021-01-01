From circulon
Circulon SteelShield C-Series Tri-Ply Clad Nonstick Saucepan with Lid, 2-Quart, Silver
Cook from scratch without the scratches using Circulon's SteelShield 2-qt. covered saucepan. Designed for today's cooks, the pan's SteelShield technology features steel peaks that protect the nonstick grooves so you never have to worry about scratching the surface with metal utensils. Tri-ply clad stainless steel construction heats up quickly to reduce hot spots on any cooktop, including induction.