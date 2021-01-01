From circulon

Circulon SteelShield C-Series Tri-Ply Clad Nonstick Saucepan with Lid, 2-Quart, Silver

$69.99 on sale
($139.99 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

Cook from scratch without the scratches using Circulon's SteelShield 2-qt. covered saucepan. Designed for today's cooks, the pan's SteelShield technology features steel peaks that protect the nonstick grooves so you never have to worry about scratching the surface with metal utensils. Tri-ply clad stainless steel construction heats up quickly to reduce hot spots on any cooktop, including induction.

