Steelhead Fishing Freshwater Fish Gifts co. Funny Steelhead Saying Freshwater Fishing Angler Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you go Freshwater fishing, you probably know that the Steelhead is a popular freshwater game fish. And If you really love Steelhead fishing then this 'I Love It When She Bends Over' Steelhead shirt is perfect for you! Fish in style. At Steelhead Fishing Shirt Fans co. we pride ourselves on making stylish and unique Steelhead Tees for men, women and children alike. Click on the brand name and see our great gift collection. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only