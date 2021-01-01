From cambridge
Steel Umbrella 41,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
Elevate your outdoor environment with Cambridge’s collection of durable steel umbrella propane patio heaters. Its steel construction ensures that your heater will last for years while offering 41,000 BTUs of heat for your family and friends . Featuring a variable control valve to adjust temperature. Patio heater offers astonishing comfort for the varying seasons. This is a patio heater that will effortlessly fit into any backyard décor.