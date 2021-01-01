From household essentials
Household Essentials Steel Top Wide Ironing Board with Iron Rest and Aluminum Legs | Dark Grey Cover and Silver Finish | 18" x 49" Iron Surface
Advertisement
This wide-top ironing board with a sturdy 4-leg frame provides a larger and more stable work surface. The board’s steel mesh top is sturdier than plastic or thin metal counterparts, and the cover is heat-resistant. Use this ironing board for superior ironing results in a durable and lightweight package. The convenient iron rest gives you a safe place to set down a hot iron, and the board’s height can be adjusted for your comfort. Ironing Surface: 18" W x 49” L