Steel Solar Powered Integrated LED Step Light

The LED warm light is designed with a glass globe, with a flame shell, it makes your home filing with a sense of fairy tale. Outdoor solar-powered lights passed the waterproof test, can work under rainy and snowy days. The lamp is designed with a warm white LED. The reflection of the pattern is beautiful enough to make a romantic atmosphere. With a garden stake stand, no wiring or external electricity is required. The LED light is powered by solar energy, no-cost lighting. This LED light can work for 6-8 hours after fully charged with its lifespan of 100000 hours. Made of durable iron and glass, this solar LED light can be used for decorating your pathway, garden, lawn, or courtyard.